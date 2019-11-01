Twenty four new apartments in the pipeline for Offaly village
A total of 24 apartments are in the pipeline for an Offaly village.
Planning permission is being sought by Loughane Ventures to build the houses in Moneygall.
The construction of the houses will necessitate the demolition of an existing partially completed dwelling at Springfield, Moneygall.
The plans are for the construction of 12 two-bedroom, ground floor apartments and twelve one-bedroom, first floor apartments.
