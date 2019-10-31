Offaly receives €700,000 for town and village renewal projects

The Minister for Rural & Community, Michael Ring TD has just called the office to confirmed Offaly projects will receive €700,000 under the latest round of the Town & Village Renewal Scheme.

Birr and Edenderry will receive the largest allocations with €200,000 awarded to each. In Birr, it will be used to upgrade the town's streetscape while in Edenderry, it will go towards the construction of a toddler play area and pedestrian walkways at Blundell Park.

Crinkle will get €100,000 to carry out public realm works; Shinrone will get €100,000 for new footpaths, a pedestrian crossing and public lighting, while Mount Bolus will get €100,000 for public realm works in the village.

Cllr John Foley described the Edenderry allocation as "a good news story for the town," while Neil Feighery welcomed the investment in Mount Bolus.

"A huge amount of work has been carried out by the Mountbolus Development Association with the assistance of Offaly Local Development Company," Cllr Feighery said.

"This funding will make a huge difference in the renewal and regeneration of our local village."

Neil did, however, express disappointment that the applications submitted for Mucklagh and Ballinamere were not successful.

He has asked Deputy Marcella Corcoran Kennedy to contact Minister Ring to seek clarification on this.