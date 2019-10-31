Offaly residents warned of rogue salesmen in the county today
Offaly gardaí have warned residents to be wary of door-to-door salespeople in the county today.
They have had reports of people selling products like beds, tools and security products.
The garda advice being issued is to say no thank you and not to engage.
The salespeople have been reported in the Banagher area today, Thursday, October 31.
