Offaly hurlers named on Irish Shinty panel for internationals

Cillian Kiely will be the sole Offaly representative on the Irish Shuinty panel this weekend while three Faithful players have been named in the U21 squad.

Hurlers from 17 different counties will represent Ireland this weekend in the annual Hurling Shinty International clash against Scotland.

The Irish squad have home advantage this year with the games taking place at the National Games Development Centre in Abbottstown on Saturday, November 2nd. The Senior match will take place at 2pm.

Representing Offaly will be Cillian Kiely on the senior team with Ciaran Burke, Joey Keenaghan and Conor Langton lining out in the U21 clash.

Tipperary’s Willlie Maher and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan will be taking the reins of the Irish team again, hoping to bounce back from their narrow two-point loss to the Scottish contingent last year.

The squad will be captained by Donegal’s Champion 15 Team nominee, Danny Cullen, following his participation for the county in the Christy Ring Cup this year. Fellow 2018 squad member, Tyrone’s Damien Casey, also made the cut for the second year in a row.

Willie Dunphy of Laois and Joey Boyle of Westmeath are also part of the team, both after fiery campaigns throughout the Joe McDonagh Competition.

International matches between Hurling and Shinty teams have taken place since 1896, Scotland being the more victorious team for the majority of the games.

An U21 Hurling Shinty International will also take place at 12pm, with Kerry’s hitman Shane Conway at the helm. The team squads are listed below.

Hurling Shinty International - Ireland Senior Team

1: Brian Tracey – (Carlow)

2: Mikey Boyle – (Kerry)

3: Joey Boyle – (Westmeath)

4: Damian Casey – (Tyrone)

5: Danny Cullen (Donegal)

6: Mark Delaney (Kildare)

7: Paul Divilly (Kildare)

8: Michael Doyle (Carlow)

9: Willie Dunphy (Laois)

10: Cillian Egan (Roscommon)

11: Alan Grant (Derry)

12: Damien Healy (Meath)

13: Cillian Kiely (Offaly)

14: Shane McGovern (Westmeath)

15: Ryan Mullaney (Laois)

16: Shane Nolan (Kerry)

17: Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch (Sligo)

18: Keith Raymond (Sligo)

19: Caolan Taggart (Down)

20: Sean Whelan (Carlow)

Team Managers: Willie Maher, Tipperary & Conor Phelan, Kilkenny

Hurling Shinty International – Ireland U-21 team

1: Damien Jordan (Carlow)

2: Ciaran Burke (Offaly)

3: Donal Burke (Dublin)

4: Shane Conway (Kerry)

5: James Dolan (Kildare)

6: Joey Keenaghan (Offaly)

7: Mark Kehoe (Tipperary)

8: James Keyes (Laois)

9: Conor Langton (Offaly)

10: Tony Lawlor (Carlow)

11: Fionan Mackessy (Kerry)

12: Barry Mahony (Kerry)

13: Ruairi McCrickard (Down)

14: Eoin Molloy (Wexford)

15: Darren Morrissey (Galway)

16: Chris Nolan (Carlow)

17: Tomas O’Connor (Kerry)

18: Diarmuid Ryan (Clare)

19: Brian Ryan (Limerick)

20: Ciaran Whelan (Carlow)

Team Managers: Willie Cleary, Wexford & Gavin Keary, Galway.