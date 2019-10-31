Offaly showjumper wins competition in Halloween costume
Offaly showjumper Darragh Kenny has won a competition in the US whilst wearing a Halloween costume.
Darragh scored victory with Vlock Show Stables LLC’s Billy Dorito in Wednesday's $36,000 Free x Rein International Jumper Welcome Speed at Lexington CSI4* in the USA.
Darragh proved why he deserves his place at No.9 in the world rankings of showjumpers with a flawless navigation of the course.
He beat off competition from Toy Story characters and the Joker in the fun and festive event.
The course was a one-round speed trial, a format Darragh excels in.
