Offaly showjumper wins competition in Halloween costume

Offaly showjumper Darragh Kenny has won a competition in the US whilst wearing a Halloween costume.

Darragh scored victory with Vlock Show Stables LLC’s Billy Dorito in Wednesday's $36,000 Free x Rein International Jumper Welcome Speed at Lexington CSI4* in the USA.

Darragh proved why he deserves his place at No.9 in the world rankings of showjumpers with a flawless navigation of the course.

He beat off competition from Toy Story characters and the Joker in the fun and festive event.

The course was a one-round speed trial, a format Darragh excels in.