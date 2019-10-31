Date confirmed for switch on of Christmas Lights in Tullamore
Date confirmed for switch on of Christmas Lights in Tullamore
Tullamore Chamber has confirmed the date for the switching of the Christmas lights in the town this year.
Tullamore is the place to be for the Big Christmas Lights switch-on – on Sunday, December 1.
Santa arrives in town at 5pm for the switching on ceremony, with choirs singing well into the evening, Christmas markets, street entertainers, and much more!
Don’ t miss the turning on of the Christmas lights in Tullamore 2019, brought to you by the Tullamore Christmas Lights Project.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on