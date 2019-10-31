Offaly home help situation 'past breaking point' - TD

The home help situation Laois/Offaly is a "national scandal" and matters have now become critical.

That's according to LaoisTD and future Laois-Offaly election candidate Brian Stanley who said that numerous people have now been told they have been granted home help hours but have bene placed on waiting lists.

"Some of these patients are in the 90s," he said, "in reality, these have little or no hope of getting home help hours even in the medium term."

“HSE staff are facing increasing demands for the service but have absolutely no resources to cater to new clients or extra hours. In fact, they are only able to grant new or extra hours in the case of palliative care," he added.

"This is absolutely scandalous. Government ministers are constantly announcing that extra hours were granted this year and that they have budgeted for an extra one million hours in the recent budget.

“The reality on the ground is that services are past breaking point. €17 billion of public money is gone into health services this year. Yet this important and critical frontline service is not available to those who badly need it.

“HSE officials confirmed to me that no new services or extra hours can be provided to new clients until they can reduce the overall monthly cost of what is currently provided to below the amount allocated by the Department of Health to cover this. The chances of this happening are nil," Deputy Stanley claimed.

"This, in turn, is putting an additional and unnecessary burden on the health budget. People are being kept in nursing homes and acute hospital settings, which is far more expensive than a few hours home help which would allow them to live in their own homes. It is also restricting the number of beds available for those admitted to hospitals across the State.

"I am calling on the Government and the Minister for Health to sort this out and put these much-needed frontline services in place," he concluded.