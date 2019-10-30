Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann is for lots of unsettled weather with heavy spells of rain and some thundery falls.

The weather forecast for Thursday from Met Eireann is for a mostly cloudy day with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle to begin. While good dry spells will prevail over the north and east, the rain will turn heavier and more persistent in the south and west during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall will however turn widespread later in the evening, with some heavy and thundery falls. Feeling a little milder with highest temperatures 11 to 14 degrees, in mostly moderate southeast breezes, fresher along south and east coasts.

There'll be showers on Thursday night widespread across the country with drier spells at times. Lowest temperatures will range between 8 and 12 °C. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will become light variable later.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days. https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

The national forecast and the national outlook for the next few days are available here.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/RecEMdscap — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 30, 2019

The weather forecast for Thursday from Met Eireann for Friday is for it to be cloudy with further showers or longer spells of rain. Winds will be light variable initially, becoming fresh westerly later. There is a signal for a spell of heavy rain moving eastwards later on Friday night. Temperatures during the day will be about normal for the time of year, but with higher than usual temperatures across the south of the country.

The unsettled showery weather continues through the weekend with a wet and potentially windy day on Saturday with further spells of rain or showers on Sunday. It is expected there will be drier interludes also and it'll turn cold at night as skies clear with the possibility of frost.