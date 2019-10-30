Rural schools in Offaly being hit hard by teacher losses

Independent Offaly TD Carol Nolan has said that she has written to the Minister for Education, Joe McHugh, asking him to initiate an urgent review of the guidelines that determine how teachers are allocated in rural schools.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after a number of concerns were raised with her around "the disproportionate and critical impact that the loss of a teacher can have, particularly in the smaller rural schools."

"I’m aware of this being the case in many schools in rural communities throughout Laois and Offaly," she said.

“I know that there is genuine anger and indeed upset in many schools throughout rural Ireland because of the devastating impact that comes with losing a valuable and much-needed teacher. I have met many frustrated principals and teachers who discussed this issue with me over the past few months.

"As a former teacher and principal, I believe that the existing policy is not fit for purpose and needs a radical overhaul. That is why I was so frustrated with Government when no move was made on the matter earlier this month," Deputy Nolan added.

"What we are seeing now however is a direct result of the policy adopted by the Fine Gael-Labour government in 2012 when it introduced changes to the staffing schedules in 1, 2, 3 and 4 teacher schools in Budget 2012;

"That policy decision directly targeted schools with less than 86 pupils and led to what was seen even then, as a move toward the forced amalgamation of rural schools.

"That policy has continued in both spirit and letter and it is time for it to be urgently re-evaluated.

"We already know there are major issues with pupil/teacher ratios-with Ireland having about 5 pupils more in our primary school classrooms than the EU average of 20.

"When this is combined with a lack of teachers it leads to all sort of educational and health and safety concerns that are not simply going to go away.

"I will continue to press the Minister until he recognises this and until he agrees to my request for an immediate and urgent review,” concluded Deputy Nolan.