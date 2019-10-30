ASD-friendly science event scheduled for Offaly

Local development company, Midlands Science has announced a series of ASD workshops which will take place in Birr library this November 15 as part of the annual Science Week celebrations.

The workshops are suitable for age seven and up and will give the children with ASD, their parents and siblings a practical and enjoyable experience of science in a supportive workshop environment.

This event is a great opportunity to learn about the fun and of science and to practice focusing and concentration, social cognition, collaboration and teamwork, listening, comprehension skills and more.

Anyone 4 Science are an experienced team of science outreach educators who have expertise in working with children on the ASD spectrum. Each workshop takes 45 minutes approximately and can be booked online now.

Jackie Gorman, Midlands Science CEO said: "Join us for a series of specially curated workshops with Anyone 4 Science for children on the ASD spectrum during this year’s Midlands Science Festival. We not only want to provide fun and engaging activities within classrooms and other settings such as libraries, theatres and even outdoors, we also want to bring together the people who can help move our knowledge forward to make improvements and provide support and education events for others who may not always be able to avail of such opportunities.

"Over the past number of years, we have received valuable feedback from people with autism and their families about their challenges and we want to help provide meaningful events that align with their individual strengths and interests too. Check our events page on www.midlandsscience.ie for details and booking as there are still some places remaining."

Christine Campbell of Anyone 4 Science commented: "I have been working with Midlands Science for a number of years now during Science Week to deliver a range of interactive and fun workshops for pupils across the Midlands region. I am delighted that this year for the first time, I am able to provide some very unique workshops which have been designed for young people on the ASD spectrum.

"Innovative partnerships between organisations such as Anyone for Science and Midlands Science are really important because they help us to continue the critical conversation about autism and inclusion and ensuring that all children have the opportunities to have new and exciting experiences."