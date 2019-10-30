Reptiles, stormtroopers and tarantulas set for Offaly science event

Excitement is building for the upcoming family Discovery Day due to take place in the Sacred Heart School in Tullamore this November 9.

This event is part of the annual Midlands Science Festival and it is sponsored by Tullamore-based medical technology company, Integra LifeSciences.

The Discovery Day will include Dr Mindflip’s Ultimate Learning Experience, the Exploration Dome, the Reptile Zoo, Anyone 4 Science, the 501st Legion, Dale Treadwell’s Dinosaur Show, Cell Explorers and much more. Come along and make some ice cream, meet a stormtrooper, hold a tarantula, explore the night’s sky and visit the 1960’s with Dr Mindflip.

The event is free but booking is required on www.midlandssciencefestival. com and if you cannot attend, please cancel your place so it can be re-allocated.

Maria Rogers of Integra LifeSciences in Tullamore said: "We are delighted to join forces with Midlands Science once again for the annual Science Week celebrations and to support this fun and informative Discovery Day which will be a real treat for the whole family.

"It is extremely important for Integra LifeSciences as a local employer to provide as many young people as possible with inspiring experiences of science and to encourage them to consider science as a subject choice for the future. The workshops and experiences that people will find at the Discovery Day will not only extend people’s real-world understanding of science but it will also provide an opportunity for fun, creativity and learning which is what science should be all about.’

Integra LifeSciences, a world leader in medical technology with 19 manufacturing plants worldwide is dedicated to limiting uncertainty for surgeons, so they can concentrate on providing the best patient care.

Integra offers innovative solutions in orthopaedic extremity surgery, neurosurgery, and reconstructive and general surgery. Integra has an enduring tradition of giving back. Part of Integra’s CSR Strategy is to create an awareness of science & technology skills and careers among students and teachers, by actively supporting positive STEM experiences in the Midlands.

Integra’s local partnership with Midlands Science has enabled the company to facilitate the organization and delivery of hands-on workshops in local primary and secondary schools during the Midlands Science Festival over the past few years.