'Inspirational' Offaly Carer of the Year picks up award

Family Carers Ireland in conjunction with Netwatch are pleased to announce that Cecilia Warren is the recipient of Offaly Carer of the Year Award.

Cecilia represented the midlands and the other 355,000 carers in the country when she spoke at our Forum in Mullingar. Cecilia is sole Carer for her two parents, both over 90 years old.

Family Carers Ireland described Cecilia as an inspiration to all who know her, giving so freely of her time to the loving care of her parents. Cecilia’s main support is patient partner.

They commented, "this is our opportunity to acknowledge the hard work that so often goes unacknowledged with the caring role and the remarkable work that Cecilia does in her capacity of Carer."

Family Carers Ireland, wish Cecilia all the best when she goes on to represent County Offaly at the Carer of the Year in the Weston Hotel on 22nd November next.

Family Carers Ireland extend a sincere thank you to our Sponsors for Offaly Carer of the Year

Netwatch

Bridge House Hotel

Tullamore Court Hotel

Sunshine Hair Salon, The Mall, Tullamore.