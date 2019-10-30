Over 100 acres of forestry for sale in Offaly for staggering price
Over 100 acres of forestry lands which comes in three sections is on the market in Offaly for a staggering price.
Located at Ballybritt, Kinnitty the lands established in 2000 are on the market for €425,000.
The lands are for sale by private treaty in one or more lots and total 116.5 acres.
According to the vendor, there is a good diversity of species throughout, including conifers, ash and japanese larch.
All sections have access from public roads leading to the internal roads.
Division 1: (East of Ballybritt to Clareen Road, Roscrea, R421) 23.91 Ha (59.0 Acres)
Division 2: (East of Ballybritt to Kinnitty Road, Roscrea, L3003) 15.29 Ha (37.7 Acres)
Division 3: (West of Ballybritt to Kinnitty Road, Roscrea, L3003) 8.01 Ha (19.8 Acres)
There are no further premiums payable as 2019 was the final year.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on