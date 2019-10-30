Halloween bonfire warning issued in Offaly

Offaly County Council has issued advice to residents ahead of Halloween on Thursday, October 31.

They are asking residents to dispose of household waste responsibly to avoid it ending up in a stockpile for those lighting bonfires.

The council warned: "The burning of household waste is strictly prohibited and the fumes generated by this are toxic and can cause breathing issues for all in our community."

They have asked residents to enjoy Halloween in a safe and responsible manner.

OCC asks parents to discourage their children and the youth in their estates from stockpiling and burning household waste during the Halloween period.

They said "parents need to be vigilant" with supervising young children at this time of year.

OCC is working with gardaí and fire services to oversee Halloween activities in the county.