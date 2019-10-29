Offaly councillor takes call from Taoiseach over upcoming Seanad election

Offaly Green Party councillor Pippa Hackett was humbled over the Bank Holiday weekend after taking a call from An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.

Responding to the call, she said: "I have just taken a call from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar congratulating me on my upcoming election to Seanad Éireann.

"I am honoured, humbled and delighted to have been selected by the Green Party, and for the nominations from TDs and Senators," she added.

Cllr Hackett looks set to become a Senator unopposed in a byelection for the seat vacated by Grace O'Sullivan after the Waterford woman was elected to the European Parliament in May.

Cllr Hackett has been the Green Party Agriculture Spokesperson for the last three years. She holds a BSc in Agriculture from the University of Essex, a postgraduate diploma from University College Dublin, and a PhD from the University of Limerick. She took leave from academic research and lecturing to raise her family.

She lives on a mixed organic farm (suckler cows, sheep, hens and horses) with her husband and four young children, near Geashill in Co Offaly.

"I look forward to being a Green voice, a rural voice, a farming voice, and a voice for Offaly and Laois in the Seanad, and to working with my party colleagues Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin in Leinster House, and all the fantastic councillors elected this year.

She will contest the next General Election in the Laois-Offaly constituency.