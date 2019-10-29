Offaly singer shines with country legend in Glor Tire debut

Young country music star Alex Roe enjoyed a memorable first recording of the new series of TG4's Glor Tire last week, shining on stage during his performance with his mentor, Irish country music legend, Trudi Lalor.

The first episodes of the 2020 series of the show were recorded at The Quays in Galway last week, and will air early in the new year.

Last Monday, all six contestants on the show; Alex, Aoife McDonagh, Paschal McAnelly, Sinead Black, Philip Magee, and Lisa Callanan, met together for the first time and recorded their first songs for the show. During the rest of the week, each of the contestants and their mentors performed on different nights, with Alex and Trudi taking to the stage on the Thursday. And the Clara man certainly impressed, capturing all three of his songs - a duet with Trudi and two solo numbers - in just a single take each.

"We did all my songs at the start, beginning with the duet with Trudi, so the three songs flew by. But I enjoyed every single minute of my time on stage. And I would have stayed up there all night if they let me," Alex said.

"It was kinda surreal in one way, being up there, because I've always watched the show each year, and seen other performers up there. And naturally you wonder what it would be like, ya know. And it was actually so much more amazing than I ever could have imagined! I loved it. I could see my family and my girlfriend, Sinead, down in the crowd in front of me, and other friends who were there to support me, and it was genuinely a moment that I'll always remember."

Alex continued: "And I have to say a huge thank you once again to Trudi, my mentor, for all of her help and advice with everything so far. I really couldn't have been luckier in having Trudi choose me for the show. Everything she says is a new piece of advice that's worth remembering, or else a little reminder about something we've talked about before. And I need to thank Max T. Barnes as well, who wrote our duet, 'Close To You'. To be able to sing with Trudi is just such an honour in itself. Add in the fact that we're singing a song written by a writer of Max's stature, that's just crazy to think about."

So is Alex looking forward to getting back to The Quays for the 'live' shows in March? "I can't wait. I honestly can't. But there's a lot of work to do between now and then. This is a show where votes keep you alive, and we'll be kicking off our campaign very soon. So I'll be asking for everyone's support to keep me on the Glor Tire road for as long as possible!"

The new series of Glor Tire begins on TG4 early in the new year. To keep up to date with Alex and his journey on the show, you can follow him on Facebook and Instagram.