Tullamore street to close tonight for 'emergency works'

High Street in Tullamore will close tonight, Tuesday, October 29, for emergency repair works.

The closure will be in effect from 8pm to 6am on Wednesday.

Traffic approaching from the south will be diverted via O Moore Street. There will be no right turn from Tara Street onto High Street and traffic will be diverted back towards the town centre.

Offaly County Council apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks the public in anticipation of their co-operation.