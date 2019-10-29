OPINION: The derelict heart of Tullamore is rotting the town to its core

The fire in the old Tesco supermarket in Tullamore last Saturday evening highlights once again the dereliction that stands in our midst in the very centre of the town.

What should be a bustling retail centre on a perfect development site is a derelict, brownfield wasteland.

To make matters worse, it is surrounded by equally dilapidated and ramshackle buildings bereft of any meaningful purpose. Lifestyle Sports, the Paddy Field (to an older generation, Mizzonis), the vast ESB shop that fronts on to Columcille Street and De Bruns on Patrick Street are all substantial buildings that border the site and which are all in various states of dereliction and disrepair.

What once once the bustling and very busy centre of the town with Texas and Tesco side by side is now nothing more than a rotting reminder of unfulfilled ambitions from Celtic Tiger days.

There have been many plans for the site but, as of yet, none have come to fruition.

The first was when developer Eamonn Duignan bought the site in 2007 with the intention of building and opening a three-storey shopping centre. The sense of excitement in the town was palpable with Tullamore finally set to be on a retail par with neighbouring towns in the Midlands.

However before a shovel hit the ground, the economy crashed and the ambitious plans were consigned to a shelf in some back office to gather dust.

There have been other false dawns over the years with revised plans coming before Offaly County Council but still the buildings stand derelict.

In 2018, local businessmen formed a consortium to buy the site but apart from the erection of metal railings around the site, nothing has changed.

And the fact that this prime site continues to stand idle and rotting, is hurting retailers in the town on a far larger scale than any inconvenience caused by the ongoing and never ending streetscape works.

Let me ask a question. Hands up those of you who have been to Athlone on a shopping trip of late......? That's a lot of hands.

And why did you go to Athlone? The answer is simple, and it's not just Penneys. The town has two shopping centres that offer a wide range of shops from Dealz to Marks & Spencers, from TK Maxx to Eason and virtually all points in between.

Let me ask another question. Hands up if you are planning a shopping trip to Newbridge or Dublin or anywhere else in the run up to Christmas....... That's a lot of hands again.

Which begs the question, what has Tullamore got to offer to draw shoppers here instead of to all these other towns? The answer, unfortunately, is very little. Yes, we have the Bridge Centre and a small collection of diverse (and excellent) shops but will that draw in the shopping trippers from outside the town? The answer, unfortunately, is no.

The fact that there is a billboard on High Street for the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge just about sums up how far down the pecking order Tullamore is as a shopping town.

While there is no sign of any movement yet on a major development in the centre of Tullamore, there is the prospect of a different, but equally substantial, retail development well within walking distance from the centre of the town.

A final decision on whether or not to grant planning permission for the ambitious Riverside Centre development on the Church Road is due from Offaly County Council in December,

According to the plans, it would include a shopping centre, residential units, a cinema, restaurants and cafés if given the go-ahead.

Offaly County Council has so far not looked favourably on the plans. While looking for further information, the local authority stated that it 'could divert substantial economic activity from the central retail area and would therefore seriously injure the vitality and viability of Tullamore Town Centre Retail Area'

Which begs another question, does Tullamore actually have a central retail area? What should be the centre of the town is derelict. What should be the centre of the town is rotting. What should be the centre of the town is one can of petrol short of being a blazing inferno that could gut more than just the derelict buildings that stand on the site.

The ideal solution is for a shopping centre to be built on the site but, failing that, at very least the buildings that are there should be flattened. A bigger car park would at least have some small benefit for the town.

And as for the Riverside Centre. With no immediate cure in sight for what ails the centre of the town, surely one just 500 metres (it is that close) from the 'central retail area' would at least be a starting point to getting Tullamore on to the retail map in the Midlands and would also give people from the town more opportunities to keep the cash in Tullamore.