'I know farm families struggling' - Offaly TD welcomes commitments on Fair Deal

Tánaiste, Simon Coveney, has given assurances that pre-legislative scrutiny of the relevant Bills that are required to advance the promised reforms of the Nursing Home Support Scheme, or Fair Deal, will begin in Committee on November 13, a move welcomed by Offaly TD, Carol Nolan.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after she pressed the matter with the Tánaiste during the Dáil Order of Business:

“I made it clear to Minister Coveney that a date had to be provided in order for farming families to have the kind of clarity they deserve, especially around when the promised legislative reforms would take effect," she said.

"I know of many farming families who are continuously struggling with the heavy costs of nursing home care despite pledges that such pressures would be minimised and addressed.

"I also reminded him that Minister of State, Jim Daly, who is guiding the process of reform through, had already met a delegation from the IFA, along with a farmer who is very badly affected by this issue, Mr. Joe Carroll from Kilcormac.

"Commitments were provided, and they must be honoured," Deputy Nolan concluded.

As I understand it there was at least 26 people in Laois/Offaly on the Fair Deal waiting list at the end of June. That number has almost certainly increased since then.

This is only a snapshot however of the broader health pressures that exist within County Offaly.

That is why the date I received from the Tánaiste in terms of advancing the legal underpinning of the reforms we have worked so hard to bring about is so welcome.

Farming families cannot afford, either financially or emotionally to have this issue put on the long finger.

We must now work to ensure that the reform agenda makes it way quickly through committee so that the changes which are so urgently needed are given practical effect,” concluded Deputy Nolan.