Midlands music market postponed today

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Midlands music market postponed today

Midlands music market postponed today

The Midlands Music Market, Ireland's only musicians car boot sale, has been postponed today, October 29.

In a short statement, organisers said: "Due to circumstances beyond our control we have to postpone the Music Market to a later date. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

The market was due to bring together musicians selling products and equipment in Kilbeggan.

Watch social media for a rescheduled date. 