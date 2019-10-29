Midlands music market postponed today
The Midlands Music Market, Ireland's only musicians car boot sale, has been postponed today, October 29.
In a short statement, organisers said: "Due to circumstances beyond our control we have to postpone the Music Market to a later date. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."
The market was due to bring together musicians selling products and equipment in Kilbeggan.
Watch social media for a rescheduled date.
