Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for it to be very unsettled from midweek onwards, with occasional showers, or longer spells of rain. Mild at first, but turning cooler over the weekend.

The weather forecast for Tuesday for Ireland from Met Eireann states that it will remain dry in most areas with sunny spells. In the south and southwest it will be cloudier with occasional rain or drizzle. Maximum temperatures 9 to 12 degrees. A breezy day with moderate to fresh easterly winds, strong along southern and western coasts.

It will be breezy and mostly cloudy on Tuesday night, with outbreaks of rain extending from the south and southwest, affecting mainly Munster, Connacht and south Leinster, with some heavy bursts along the south coast. Mainly dry elsewhere, but some patchy light rain or drizzle may occur. Minimum temperatures 4 to 8 degrees, in moderate to fresh east to southeast winds.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be wet and windy, with rain extending to all areas, the rain heavy in places, especially in southern and western coastal areas. Mainly dry conditions will develop in the southwest in the afternoon and will extend gradually to all parts during the evening and early night. Fresh to strong southeasterly winds on Wednesday will gradually veer southwest to south and ease as the rain clears. Maximum temperatures 10 to 13 degrees generally, but 13 to 15 degrees in the southwest. Dry in most areas overnight, but scattered showers will occur in Atlantic coastal areas, becoming heavier and more widespread in Connacht later. Mild, with no frost.

Some bright spells, but mostly cloudy on Thursday, with showers, merging to give longer spells of rain in places. Mild, with maximum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, in mostly moderate southwesterly winds. Mild overnight, with rain extending from the south, but it is likely to remain mostly dry in the northwest and north.

According to Met Eireann, it will remain changeable and unsettled for Friday and the weekend. Turning cooler over the weekend, with a risk of some frost in places, especially on Saturday night.