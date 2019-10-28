More than 40 new houses in the pipeline for Offaly town

More than 40 new homes are in the pipeline for an Offaly town after plans for the development were unveiled.

ABBD Construction is planning to seek permission from Offaly County Council to build 41 houses at Kilcoursey, Clara.

The proposed development will consist of 10 semi-detached bungalows, 28 semi-detached two storey houses and three detached two storey houses.

There will also be new entrances onto the R436 Kilbeggan Road.

Plans are due to be lodged with Offaly County Council in the coming weeks.