Shane Lowry finishes just outside top ten at Zozo Championship in Japan

Shane Lowry finished just outside the top ten at the Zozo Championship in Japan on the PGA Tour.

Lowry completed his tournament on Sunday but had to wait for the rest of the field to finish to find out where he would end up.

Ultimately, the Offaly man finished in a tie for 13th, a result that sees him stay in 19th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

It also leaves him in good form heading into the WGC HSBC Champions event in China this week.

The Zozo Championship was won by Tiger Woods. It was Woods' 82nd PGA Tour win leaving him level with Sam Snead.