Plans unveiled for major renovation of filling station in Offaly

Plans have been unveiled for a major renovation and refurbishment of a filling station in Offaly.

Paula Kinnarney is seeking permission to carry out the work on an existing filling station at Freagh, Kilcormac on the N52.

The plans include and extension to the rear to provide for a new retail shop, deli area and seating as well as the full renovation and refurbishment of the premises.

An application is due to be lodged with Offaly County Council in the coming weeks.