Elderly Offaly woman left terrified after firework thrown at her car

An elderly Offaly woman has been left terrified and afraid to drive until after Halloween after a firework was thrown at her car in the county last week.

The incident happened in Kilcormac last Wednesday evening when the woman was driving through the town.

Speaking to the Offaly Express, the woman's daughter described how her mother had been driving through the town around 6.30pm when the firework was thrown at the car. It his the windscreen with a large flash and a loud bang. The woman, who was driving slowly through Kilcormac, stepped on her brakes and swerved instinctively, narrowly avoided hitting a parked car.

She was badly shaken and pulled in for a number of minutes before heading on her way. According to her daughter, the woman is still badly shaken and will not be driving into Kilcormac again until after Halloween.