Firefighters rescue kittens from burning derelict supermarket in Tullamore

The now derelict former Tesco supermarket in the centre of Tullamore went on fire on Saturday evening and four units of the fire service were dispatched to tackle the blaze.

The fire was reported around 5pm and within three hours, the fire had been dealt with and the fire service left the scene.

However it has since emerged that while they were tackling the fire, the firefighters came across four helpless kittens that they rescued from the scene.

In a post on Facebook, Offaly SPCA revealed what happened on Saturday evening.

Despite having to wear breathing apparatus because of the thick smoke, firefighters spotted the kittens and removed them safely from the building. They also searched for the mother cat and any other kittens but none were found.

According to the OSPCA, the kittens are about five weeks old and apart from being a little 'sooty', the quartet were doing well despite their harrowing ordeal. They are now in foster care and are already doing much better.