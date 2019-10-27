Offaly man arrested in relation to Essex lorry tragedy released on bail

An Offaly man arrested on Friday morning in connection with Wednesday's Essex lorry tragedy has been released on bail.

The man, 38, was arrested along with his wife, also 38, in Warrington, Cheshire, shortly after 5am on Friday morning, October 25. The couple were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter, according to Essex Police.

They were released on bail on Sunday pending further investigations.

Their arrests related to the discovery of 39 bodies in the container of a lorry at Waterglade Industrial Park in Essex in the early hours of Wednesday morning, October 23. Essex Police responded to the scene at 1.40am on Wednesday following the discovery.

The man released on Sunday is a native of Clara and has lived in the UK for a considerable number of years. Sources have confirmed that most of his family still live locally in Clara.

Police are now trying to piece together the circumstances leading to the tragedy. A total of five people have been arrested since the grim discovery was made.

The Crown Prosecution service has also authorised Essex Police to charge a man in connection with the investigating the deaths of 39 people whose bodies were found in a lorry on Wednesday.

Maurice Robinson, 25, of Laurel Drive, Craigavon, Northern Ireland was arrested shortly after the discovery was made at the Waterglade Retail Park.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 28 October, charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

Three other people have been arrested in connection with this investigation, including the man originally from Offaly and his wife who claim to have sold the cab in question late last year.

The fast-paced investigation continues.