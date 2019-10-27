Ireland weather forecast for Bank Holiday Monday from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for Bank Holiday Monday from Met Eireann is for another fine and dry day with varying cloud and good sunny spells.

The odd passing light shower may affect north coasts, and it'll become cloudier in the south and southwest during the evening as easterly winds freshen there. Highest temperatures 8 to 11 degrees.

Most areas will stay dry with clear spells on Monday night, though some outbreaks of rain may move into parts of the southwest. Cold, with local frost and overnight lows of 0 to 5°C.

Easterly breezes will be mostly light, except up along south and east coasts, where they will be a little fresher.

