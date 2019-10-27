Man arrested by gardaí in Offaly village after drugs discovered in his car
A man in his 20s was arrested after being stopped in a car by gardaí in Rhode last week.
Last week a car was pulled in by gardaí in the village.
Following a search, a small quantity of suspected cannabis herb was discovered and seized.
The man was detained and later released without charge with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Investigations are ongoing.
