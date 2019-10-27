Decision delayed on substantial new service station with restaurant in Offaly
Decision delayed on new service station with restaurant in Offaly
A decision has been delayed on a major new service station with a restaurant that is planned for Offaly.
Offaly County Council has sought further information on the development before making a final decision on whether it can proceed.
Martin and Pat Grogan are seeking permission from Offaly County Council to construct the new facility in Cloghan.
It will consist of a a new single-storey service station with petrol/diesel filling station and canopies and retail with ancillary off-license.
The plans also include the construction of a restaurant, picnic area, parking for cars, trucks, heavy goods vehicles and buses and a car wash.
It will also have underground storage tanks for fuel, anew entrance, two totem signs, boundary fencing, service yard, gas storage area and associated plant and equipment.
A decision was due this week but now the decision has been delayed pending further information on the project.
