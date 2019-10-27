Offaly man picks up top accountancy prize at Maynooth University

Offaly man Lewis Wood has picked up yet another prestigious accountancy award at Maynooth University.

Lewis, son of Peter and Glynnis Wood, is from Clara and is a former student of Ard Scoil Chiarain.

He was presented with the KPMG prize for 1st place overall on the MA in Accounting at Maynooth University by Suzanne Murphy of KPMG at the recent 2019 Maynooth University Accountancy Showcase.

Last year, Lewis won the PWC price for accounting at the showcase.

Having graduated with first-class honours from Maynooth University, Lewis now works with Deloitte.