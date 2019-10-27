Shane Lowry flies up leaderboard at Zozo Championship after one of the rounds of the day in Japan

Shane Lowry has shot up the leaderboard after round 3 of the Zozo Championship in Japan after shooting one of the rounds of the day.

The Open Champion shot a five under par round to jump from 31st to 12th overall at the event which is part of the PGA Tour. Only one player, Harold Varner, had a better round than the Offaly golfer.

Lowry carded six birdies and just one dropped shot in his round which leaves him on eight under with one round to go. The tournament was delayed by a day after torrential rain on Friday.

Tiger Woods continues to lead the event on -18, three ahead of hometown favourite Hideki Matsuyama. The rest of the field is a long way behind the leading pair with Rory McIroy in a tie for fifth on -11.

Shane Lowry is back on course at 3am Irish time.



