UPDATE: Fire at derelict Offaly supermarket is out

Four units of Offaly Fire and Rescue Service have dealt with a fire at a derelict supermarket in Tullamore.

The four units have now left the scene of the fire in the centre of Tullamore.

The fire broke out at around 5pm but was brought under control.

There are no reports yet as to the cause of the fire or to the level of damage to the building which has been lying empty and derelict for a number of years.