Ireland weather forecast for the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend

The weather forecast for the rest of the Bank Holiday Weekend is for it to be mainly dry and bright however temperatures are set to drop at night.

Showers will become isolated and confined to northwestern areas overnight on Saturday. Otherwise it will be dry with good clear spells tonight. A cold night with a widespread sharp ground frost and the risk of icy patches inland. Lowest temperatures -1 to +3 degrees.

The weather forecast for Sunday is for it to be bright and dry in most areas with good sunny spells. A few passing showers may recur near north and northwest coasts. After a chilly start, temperatures will recover to range 8 to 11 degrees. Moderate northwest breezes.

Dry in most places with good sunny spells. Well scattered showers also, mainly in the north and northwest with the small risk of hail or thunder. Cool. Highest temperatures 7 to 10 degrees. pic.twitter.com/vxLoJvcF32 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 26, 2019

Cold, calm, clear and frosty on Sunday night with lows of -2 to plus 2°C. Some icy patches possible too.

The weather forecast for Bank Holiday Monday is for early frost to clear to give a mostly dry day with spells of hazy sunshine but cloudier spells also with the risk of a few light showers up along the east coast. Highest temperatures 8 to 11°C in moderate easterly breezes, which will be fresh at times up along Irish Sea coasts. Cold overnight with some frost and minima generally falling back to the low single figures.