Gardai warn of increase in thefts of this high value item from cars in Offaly
Gardai warn of thefts of this high value item from cars
Gardai in Offaly are warning of a very particular theft of a high value item from cars which has been on the increase.
There has been an increase in the thefts of catalytic converters from cars.
A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device which is attached to the exhaust on the under body of a vehicle. These are being stolen for their high value metal, and are expensive to replace.
Laois/Offaly Crime Prevention Officer, Graham Kavanagh, highlighted the issue on Crimecall this week and the advice is as follows:
• When parking in public, park in non-isolated places where there is good street lighting.
• Consider purchasing a catalytic converter lock or clamp, which will help prevent its theft and deter any potential criminals. Have the catalytic converter marked with VIN or vehicle registration number.
• Report any suspicious activity, especially if you see someone underneath a car in suspicious circumstances – Call 999. This can happen during the day also so do not hesitate if you see people working under vehicles on the public street.
• Don’t leave valuables in your car and make sure your car is locked and alarm activated.
• Report all crimes to An Garda Síochána.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on