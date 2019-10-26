Gardai warn of increase in thefts of this high value item from cars in Offaly

Gardai in Offaly are warning of a very particular theft of a high value item from cars which has been on the increase.

There has been an increase in the thefts of catalytic converters from cars.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device which is attached to the exhaust on the under body of a vehicle. These are being stolen for their high value metal, and are expensive to replace.

Laois/Offaly Crime Prevention Officer, Graham Kavanagh, highlighted the issue on Crimecall this week and the advice is as follows:

• When parking in public, park in non-isolated places where there is good street lighting.

• Consider purchasing a catalytic converter lock or clamp, which will help prevent its theft and deter any potential criminals. Have the catalytic converter marked with VIN or vehicle registration number.

• Report any suspicious activity, especially if you see someone underneath a car in suspicious circumstances – Call 999. This can happen during the day also so do not hesitate if you see people working under vehicles on the public street.

• Don’t leave valuables in your car and make sure your car is locked and alarm activated.

• Report all crimes to An Garda Síochána.