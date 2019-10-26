REMINDER: Clocks change tonight as winter time officially begins

Get ready for shorter evenings and longer nights but brighter mornings because the clocks go back one hour tonight under Daylight Saving Time.

At 2 am on Sunday morning, October 27 the clocks go back to 'winter time'.

About 70 countries participate in Daylight Saving Time. Ireland is located in the Greenwich Mean Time zone, sharing the same time as Great Britain, Iceland, Portugal, and some countries in northwest Africa.

The Government decided this year that it does not want to change the system of clock changes. It has carried out consultation as part of an EU project that proposed the abolition of clock changes in favour of a standard time all year around.