Latest Ireland weather forecast for the Bank Holiday Weekend as temperatures set to drop

According to the latest Ireland weather forecast from Met Eireann, temperatures are set to drop this weekend with the risk of icy patches at times. It will be cool and largely dry up to and including Monday, with some frosty nights.

The weather forecast for Saturday from Met Eireann is for early rain in the east and southeast to soon clear. Otherwise it will be a bright, breezy and fairly sunny day. Some showers will develop, these mainly in the north and west of the country, with an isolated hail shower possible. Top temperatures 7 to 10 degrees. Moderate to fresh west to northwest winds will be strong along west and northwest coasts.

It will be cold overnight on Saturday. Breezy for a time over Ulster with some showers, but these dying out gradually, with the fresh northwest winds easing. A dry clear night elsewhere. Lowest temperatures -1 to plus 3 C., with frost forming quite widely, coldest of all over the southern half of the country, with a risk of a few icy patches.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hours intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/9P6Xa57NlG — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 25, 2019

The weather forecast for Sunday from Met Eireann is for it to be mostly dry bright and sunny, with just the odd light shower on the north coast. Top temperatures 9 to 11 degrees, in light to moderate north to northwest breezes. Cold and frosty overnight, with lows of -2 to plus 2 C. Some icy patches possible. Light northeast breezes will freshen in southern coastal counties later in the night. Early frost will clear on Bank Holiday Monday to give a dry, bright, sunny morning. Further sunshine in the afternoon, but cloudy periods also. Top temperatures 9 to 11 degrees. in fresh and gusty east to northeasterly winds. Cold over the northern half of the country overnight with some frost in places, but less cold elsewhere with more in the way of cloud elsewhere.

