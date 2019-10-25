Gardaí investigate as thieves target digger in Offaly village

Justin Kelly

Justin Kelly

news@offalyexpress.ie

Gardaí are investigating a suspected theft of batteries from a digger in Offaly.

The incident occurred in Clonbullogue village late on Monday, October 14.

Gardaí have said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

 