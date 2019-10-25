Man stopped and arrested by gardaí in Offaly village after drugs discovery

A man in his 20s was arrested after being stopped in a car by gardaí in Rhode last week.

At approximately 10.20pm last Friday, October 18, in the village, a car was pulled in by gardaí.

Following a search, a small quantity of suspected cannabis herb was discovered and seized.

The man was detained at Rhode Garda Station and released without charge with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.