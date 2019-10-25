JOBS: Offaly car dealership hiring new sales executive

Michael Moore Car Sales at Garryhinch Cross in Portarlington, the main Volkswagen dealer for Laois and Offaly, have an exciting employment opportunity for a full-time sales executive.

The Role:

• Selling vehicles in accordance with targets set by the sales manager whilst adhering to company and manufacturer guidelines.

• Carry out accurate appraisals of all vehicles offered for part-exchange requirements

Requirements:

• At least 3 years’ experience within a franchise dealership environment

• Professional demeanour with an ambition to achieve targets

If this position interests you, you can apply by forwarding your CV to fergus.byrne@mmcs.ie on or before Friday, November 8, 2019.

