West Offaly GAA clubs celebrate winning four county football titles

Killeens Pub in Shannonbridge played host to four clubs from the west of the county on Wednesday, October 23, as they celebrated their respective county titles.

Naomh Ciaran brought the ladies senior cup, Doon GAA brought the men's Junior Cup, Shannonbridge GAA the men's Intermediate Cup and Ferbane GAA the Senior men's Dowling Cup.

This was the first meeting of all four cups and a rare photo opportunity. The four club chairmen posed for a photograph bound for the walls of all clubhouses.