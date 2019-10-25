Gardaí issue advice to gun owners in Offaly

Gardai in Laois and Offaly are reminding all firearms holders to ensure they act in a timely manner when they receive their firearms renewal every three years.

"It is important that all application forms are fully completed with up to date information and submitted to us," gardaí said.

"The application process is slowed down with having to follow up on incomplete applications that are not submitted in time, therefore creating unnecessary delays for those that apply on time and follow the set process," they added.



