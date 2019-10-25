Gardaí warn of homes in Offaly receiving scam phone calls

Gardaí in Offaly have warned of a new scam phonecall after multiple reports in the county.

A number of calls have been received to landlines in Birr area, gardaí said.

The scam caller is telling people that a sum of money has been requested from their bank accounts and that they can stop that payment going through.

"They are then asking people to download an app which when used legitimately used enables you to send files back and forth and share information between devices but could be used in a manner to gain information or transfer files from your tablet computer or device when downloaded," they added.

They have issued advice to residents. "Remember no legitimate people or companies would act in such a manner. Hang up and ignore them."

"They will no doubt call in other locations so let family and friends know," they concluded.