Work taking place at unusual hours to speed up street works in Tullamore

Work is taking place at unusual hours to speed up the completion of the ongoing street works in Tullamore.

Workers were on site at 4am this morning as they look to get the latest phase complete before the start of December.

Work was taking place on William Street which is still down to one lane.

Offaly County Council has committed to having no works ongoing during the month of December with shops relying heavily on Christmas business.

Tullamore District Engineer, John Connelly, said recently, "It is expected to have paving works on Columcille Street completed to the Harbour Street junction by the end of November and to have the south side of O'Connor Square and road surfacing of High Street and the square completed in early November.

"Works will then proceed into the north and pedestrianised side of the square with works on Columcille Street to be resumed in the new year," he added.