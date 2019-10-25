Property stolen and house damaged in Offaly burglary

Gardaí are investigating a serious burglary in Edenderry, Co Offaly early last week.

The incident happened at a house in the Boyne Meadows area of the town late on Monday, October 14.

Gardaí say a large number of items were taken from the property, including jewellery.

Some criminal damage was caused to the property.

No arrests have been made to and investigations are ongoing.

Elsewhere on the same night, a house was broken into in the Derrybeg area of Edenderry but nothing was taken. Gardaí have not said if the incidents are linked.