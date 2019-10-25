Icy patches possible on roads over Bank Holiday Weekend as temperatures drop

Met Eireann has warned of the potential for icy patches on roads this Bank Holiday Weekend with temperatures set to drop below freezing.

Met Eireann states that on Saturday night, it will be cold although it will be breezy for a time over Ulster with some showers, but these dying out gradually, with the fresh northwest winds easing. A dry clear night elsewhere. Lowest temperatures -1 to plus 3 degrees with frost forming quite widely, coldest of all over the southern half of the country, with a risk of a few icy patches.

It will colder on Sunday night into Bank Holiday Monday. Met Eireann says it will be cold and frosty overnight, with lows of -2 to plus 2 degrees with some icy patches possible.

There is also a Status Yellow Rain Warning in place for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford and Cork until 6am on Saturday.

The AA is advising motorists to slow down and leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front.

