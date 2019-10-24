Barry Cowen apologises for his 'carelessness' in Dáil voting controversy

Offaly TD Barry Cowen also apologised in the Dáil for what he described as his own "carelessness" in the chamber's voting scandal.

He said today that he should have sat in his own seat and cast his own vote. He made the comments after it emerged votes were made from his chair while he was not in it on September 26, but he denied being absent from the chamber at the time.

Barry Cowen has denied asking a colleague to vote for him in the Dáil when he was absent.

In a statement to the Offaly Express earlier this week, he said: “I have never asked a colleague to vote for me when I was not in the chamber. As has been confirmed in the last few days, there is a known practice of members who are in the House asking colleagues to press the voting button if they are away from their seats in other parts of the chamber.

"There are at least four entrances to the Chamber that are used frequently by all members of the House. I want to make it absolutely clear - I believe that people have trust and integrity in the voting system and I welcome the Ceann Comhairle investigation.

"I hope there are recommendations in the report that will tighten voting practices so that there will not be any future misunderstandings or discrepancies," he concluded.

Two of his party colleagues, Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins were suspended from the frontbench pending the investigation. They too apologised in the chamber on Thursday along with colleague Lisa Chambers.

The Ceann Comhairle's report has recommended no disciplinary action but instead stated that a wider review of the voting system is needed.