Offaly nursing home chef nominated for national award

The head chef at Ferbane Nursing Home, Michael Murphy, has been nominated for a Nursing Home Ireland Care Award for 2019.

The awards, which celebrate excellence in care, will take place at the Citywest Hotel, Co. Dublin on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 7pm.

Michael has been working as head chef in Ferbane Nursing Home since 2015. He strives to ensure a person-centred approach is applied to each resident’s dining experience.

Michael and his team take great pride in involving residents in planning menus and have built a great relationship with everyone in the nursing home.

He meets with all residents when admitted to the nursing home to assist in their transition and liaises with the team to ensure all dietary requirements are catered for.

Michael always enjoys a party. He caters for all events in the nursing home. His tea brack is famous among residents, staff and visitors.