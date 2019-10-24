Offaly TD calls on Simon Harris to act to avoid ambulance strikes

Independent TD Carol Nolan has repeated her call to the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, to "prioritise interventions aimed at avoiding any further nationwide strike action being taken by the National Ambulance Service Representative Association (NASRA)."

Deputy Nolan was speaking after she attended a protest by NASRA members outside Dáil Eireann yesterday. The protest was the latest action taken by the ambulance staff in order to highlight the ongoing refusal of the HSE to grant them the right to have their preferred form of union representation recognised.

“I have stood with NASRA members many times over the course of the last year as they sought to have their basic right to preferred union representation vindicated," she said.

"Minister Harris, however, is still insisting that NASRA, which is affiliated with the Psychiatric Nurses Association is a group which is not recognised by the HSE and therefore does not have negotiating rights.

"This is simply not acceptable, and the Minister must give urgent reconsideration to his continued adoption of this unhelpful stance.

"I am therefore calling on him and the officials from his Department to maintain open channels for dialogue between representatives of the HSE and the management of National Ambulance Service to explore all possible options that might bring this matter to a fair and just resolution.

"I would also remind the Minister and indeed the HSE that National Ambulance staff were asked to respond to over 34 thousand calls that were put through beyond their scheduled working time in 2018.

"I have indicated previously that this clearly demonstrates the enormous strain that the service is under.

"It is only appropriate then that given the fantastic and vital work these professionals perform that they are also given the right to choose their own form of union representation,” concluded Deputy Nolan.