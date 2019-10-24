WEATHER WARNING: Status Yellow Weather Warning issued for parts of Ireland for start of Bank Holiday weekend

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Weather Warning for the start of the Bank Holiday weekend.

A Rainfall Waning is in place for Wexford and Waterford. Met Eireann says that heavy thundery rain is expected at times on Friday with accumulations of 30mm in places some spot flooding. The warning is in place from 10am on Friday until 6am on Saturday.

The weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann states that it will become cooler over the Bank Holiday weekend with bright crisp days and frosty nights.

It will be dry and cold in most areas on Thursday night with frost and patchy fog developing. Some showers in Atlantic coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of -1 to 3 degrees Celsius. Cloud and rain will push into more southern areas towards dawn on Friday.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann states that rain will spread across the southern half of the country in the morning. It will turn persistent and heavy in parts of the south and southeast and a risk of spot flooding, some sleet possibly on higher ground. It'll be a chilly day with highs of just 5 to 8 degrees. Parts of Ulster and Connacht will remain dry.

Rain will retreat to coastal parts of the south and southeast overnight on Friday. Elsewhere will be mainly dry with some mist and fog patches. Cold overnight with temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees with frost forming and some icy patches possible.

On Saturday, any lingering rain over parts of Munster and south Leinster will soon clear. Otherwise a cold, bright day with good sunny spells. Most areas will be dry, but scattered rain or hail showers will affect the north and northwest. Moderate west to northwest winds and highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.

Cold and frosty overnight on Saturday with lows down to zero or a little below in places.

The current weather forecast states that Sunday and Monday will be cold but generally dry apart from a few coastal showers mainly in the north. Good sunny spells by day and afternoon highs of 7 to 11 degrees. The nights will be quite chilly, temperatures dipping below zero and widespread frosts, with the risk of icy patches.